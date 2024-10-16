Northland Power Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.38.

NPI stock opened at C$21.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.67. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$528.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$526.10 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

