Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.77), with a volume of 535052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.50 ($2.76).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £643.87 million and a PE ratio of -4,220.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.56.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

