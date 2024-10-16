SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after buying an additional 1,053,616 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,071,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $203,198,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,107,000 after acquiring an additional 387,317 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $507.47. 296,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.26 and a 200-day moving average of $463.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $509.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.64.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

