CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $313.10 and last traded at $313.26. 1,300,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,226,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.53, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,212 shares of company stock worth $29,291,893. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.