Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.69 and last traded at $84.68, with a volume of 190802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Masco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

