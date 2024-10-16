CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance
Shares of NCYF remained flat at GBX 52.20 ($0.68) during midday trading on Wednesday. 696,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,115. CQS New City High Yield has a 52 week low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £283.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,744.00 and a beta of 0.46.
CQS New City High Yield Company Profile
