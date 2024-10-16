CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of NCYF remained flat at GBX 52.20 ($0.68) during midday trading on Wednesday. 696,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,115. CQS New City High Yield has a 52 week low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £283.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,744.00 and a beta of 0.46.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

