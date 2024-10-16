BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,685. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
