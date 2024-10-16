Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 217,800 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Beneficient Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BENF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 100,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $77.61.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beneficient will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beneficient Company Profile
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
