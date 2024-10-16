Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 217,800 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BENF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 100,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $77.61.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beneficient will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Beneficient Company Profile

In other Beneficient news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $63,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,751,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,099.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,250. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $63,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,751,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,099.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 853,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

