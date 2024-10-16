Tsfg LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $705.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $690.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $736.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

