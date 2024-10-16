Brady Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brady Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 34,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

