Verum Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Verum Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.78. 24,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.