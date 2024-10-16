CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $616,640.40

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $24.42 million and $616,640.40 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,285.73 or 1.00061221 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000928 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066095 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03028111 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $710,757.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.