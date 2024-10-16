Verum Partners LLC Buys 15,897 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCRB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,584. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

