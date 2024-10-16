Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 896 ($11.70), with a volume of 11319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.75).

Churchill China Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,016.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,106.92. The company has a market cap of £98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,211.27%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

