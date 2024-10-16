New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 47.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) were up 47.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 138,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 33,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

New Age Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31.

New Age Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.