Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.58 ($0.09), with a volume of 438256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.72 ($0.09).

Star Energy Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -131.54 and a beta of -0.20.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

