ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $46.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ExlService traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,660.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $383,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,660.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

