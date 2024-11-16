SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLSGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the October 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,800. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

