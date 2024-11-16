SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the October 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,800. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

