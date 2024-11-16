Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the October 15th total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenlane Stock Down 6.7 %

GNLN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 202.12% and a negative net margin of 66.59%.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

