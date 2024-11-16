Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF remained flat at $19.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

