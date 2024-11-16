Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF remained flat at $19.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.
Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Unlimited
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.