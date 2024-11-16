goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in October

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.7 days.

goeasy Price Performance

EHMEF stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.50. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.17. goeasy has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $150.66.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.