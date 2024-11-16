Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Declines By 19.1%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,417,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 1,752,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.6 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.19. 2,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,871. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

