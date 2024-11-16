Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during midday trading on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

