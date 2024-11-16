Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during midday trading on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- About the Markup Calculator
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What are earnings reports?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.