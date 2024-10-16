First United Bank & Trust Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,796,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,067,000 after buying an additional 270,773 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,529,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 82,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 818,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 684,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

