Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.48 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 23067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 314,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.