Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $796,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after buying an additional 2,404,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,595 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,152 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,493,000 after purchasing an additional 948,422 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $63.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

