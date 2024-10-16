Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 65,717 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,717 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp comprises about 3.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC owned 0.08% of HashiCorp worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,626,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,929.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,929.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $752,330.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,558.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,125 shares of company stock worth $13,178,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

HCP stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

