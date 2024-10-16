Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) to Issue GBX 6.20 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON:HFEL opened at GBX 228.91 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market cap of £377.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,314.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.35. Henderson Far East Income has a 12-month low of GBX 197 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).
About Henderson Far East Income
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Far East Income
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Realty Income: A Dividend Powerhouse With Growth Potential
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- ASML’s Earnings Miss Opens Door for Savvy Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Analysts Reaffirm Bullish Outlook on Global Payments Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.