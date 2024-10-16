Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) to Issue GBX 6.20 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:HFEL opened at GBX 228.91 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market cap of £377.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,314.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.35. Henderson Far East Income has a 12-month low of GBX 197 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

About Henderson Far East Income

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.