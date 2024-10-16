86,656 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

