Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 118.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $89.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.48. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Loop Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

