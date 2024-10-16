McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $10.29 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,195.22. 46,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,076.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,221.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,188.87.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

