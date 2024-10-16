Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $291,000.

Shares of BSMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,312. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

