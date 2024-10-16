Multichain Trading Down 2.7% This Week (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $64,913.56 worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Multichain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

