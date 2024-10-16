Wrapped Matic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.22 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $58.22 million and approximately $27.05 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 156,753,520 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 154,745,264.9342344. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37006704 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3362 active market(s) with $30,008,589.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

