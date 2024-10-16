Nano Market Cap Reaches $118.36 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Nano has a total market cap of $118.36 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,806.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.62 or 0.00542157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00104074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00228070 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00075882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

