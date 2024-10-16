Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

