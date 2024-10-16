The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $95.44. 3,044,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,965,688. The company has a market cap of $173.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.