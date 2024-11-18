ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 8,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 100,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

ECARX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Further Reading

