ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.81. 2,152,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,937,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 341.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.