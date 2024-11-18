AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $115.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

