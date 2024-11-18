ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.83), with a volume of 56562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,300.00 and a beta of -0.05.

In other news, insider David Hallas acquired 18,181 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.10 ($25,203.65). Company insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

