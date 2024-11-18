Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.77 and last traded at $123.70, with a volume of 11086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Climb Global Solutions from $90.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLMB

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.