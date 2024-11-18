Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,750,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 25,580,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,164,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,796. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $335,426,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $162,640,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $143,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

