Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 494000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

