IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IRIDEX Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.76. 46,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 192.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

