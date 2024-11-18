Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Belmont Resources

(Get Free Report)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.