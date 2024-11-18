Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.23. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 2,059 shares.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

