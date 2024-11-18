Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Decreases By 8.8%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jamf Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.68. 513,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,728. Jamf has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,973.28. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,923,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 41.4% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 2,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 982,764 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

