Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday. The company traded as low as $89.09 and last traded at $89.15, with a volume of 182439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

