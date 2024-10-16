Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $170.51. 164,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,118. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

